AIIMS recruitment as per rule

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar 1,661 existing posts have been filled so far at AIIMS-Mangalagiri. Regarding faculty recruitment, he said that 45 percent of the posts must be filled under reservation norms, including SC/ST and 10 percent for the Economically Weaker Sections. Recruitment should be carried out strictly in accordance with the existing reservation policy.

He conducted a review meeting with officials on the development of facilities and other issues at AIIMS Mangalagiri on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said with the objective of developing AIIMS into a premier research and academic institution in AP, the matter was taken up with the finance ministry and more than 500 additional posts were secured.

He said that the number of operation theatres has increased from 12 earlier to 87 at present. Similarly, ICU facilities have expanded considerably from 38 beds earlier to several times more now.

He clarified that while there may be delays in a few specific blood tests, there is no delay in conducting other tests, as informed by the officials. The number of pharmacy counters has been increased from three to seven to better serve patients.

During the previous review, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was requested to facilitate ramp access from the highway for easier entry to the hospital. Necessary permissions have been obtained and the project is in the tender stage, and the work will be completed soon, he added.