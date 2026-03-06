Officials told to expedite railway project works

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar directed the officials to speed up ROB and other railway project works.

Along with district collector A Thameem Ansariya, GMC commissioner K Mayur Ashok, and Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra, he conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Thursday to assess the progress of ROBs and other railway projects. Chandrasekhar directed that the foundation works of Sankar Vilas ROB should be completed by June. He instructed officials to complete the Nandivelugu ROB works and make it ready for inauguration by the end of June. As tenders have been finalised for the ROBs at Pedapalakaluru and Namburu, officials were directed to initiate the works immediately.

He also instructed that the revised proposals for the Inner Ring Road ROB should be approved by March 31 and that the tender process be completed promptly. For the Syamala Nagar ROB, Railway and Municipal Corporation officials were directed to prepare land acquisition proposals in coordination.

He further emphasised expediting the construction of sanctioned ROBs at Nidamarru, Nehru Nagar, Yerrabalem, and Nidubrolu. Regarding the drainage issue from Nehru Nagar to Manipuram, he instructed railway and municipal officials to coordinate and remove encroachments to facilitate construction. Alternative housing under TIDCO is being provided to affected families to ensure proper rehabilitation.

Under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, development works at Guntur, Mangalagiri, and Tenali railway stations are being accelerated.

Addressing the media after the review meeting, he said that coordination meetings with Railway, R&B, Municipal officials, and contractors are being conducted to resolve minor issues hindering project progress. He noted that Nandivelugu Bridge works are ongoing and expected to be completed by the end of June. Necessary railway permissions for pillars, girders, and fabrication works of Sankar Vilas Bridge are expected to be cleared by March 15. He highlighted that water stagnation occurs near three bridges during heavy rains.

District Revenue Officer NSK Khajavali, Tenali In-charge sub-collector Lakshmi Kumari, R&B SE Srinivasamurthy, RDO Srinivasa Rao were among those who participated.