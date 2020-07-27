JNTU Hyderabad unique registration number initiative fails to achieve its purpose

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) initiative to create a unique registration number for each faculty member working in its affiliated colleges seems to have gone awry.

In turn, this has become an advantage for several of its affiliated colleges to adopt unique models to float the affiliation norms.

For example, the affiliation rules of the university under 11(h) mandates that any candidate seeking faculty position in any of the affiliated colleges of JNTU-H with qualifications prescribed by the All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) have to first register online at the university faculty portal.

A senior faculty member said that the prospective faculty members should also upload the scanned original qualification certificates, PAN, etc. Once this process is done the online portal generates a unique registration number for each prospective faculty member.

Once the unique registration number is obtained then the prospective faculty members were allowed to apply for faculty positions in any of its affiliated colleges. However, they have to undergo the University Selection Process (USP). It was only after the selection candidates were allowed to teach as a faculty member.

Also, once the candidate gets selected through a properly constituted election committee, then the faculty member has to upload the appointment order quoting the unique registration number. That apart, the faculty members also have to follow a specified procedure when he or she resigns or is removed from a college and is joining some other college.

As per the current procedures, the sources said that the faculty member has to upload a "relieving letter from the previous colleges, institutions, organisations (if working already) or experience certificates if any. Besides, any additional qualifications acquired after obtaining the faculty registration number."

Similarly, on the part of the colleges, rule 11(i) mandates the institutions that in case of the mobility of faculty members, besides the faculty as mentioned above, the college concerned should also upload the particulars of their details along with the copies of the joining letter.

If the faculty members have any grievances against the college then they were allowed to lodge an online complaint at the faculty registration portal quoting their unique registration number. Speaking to The Hans India, a faculty member who was removed from a reputed private engineering college alleged that the entire faculty and even grievance redressal policy of the JNTU-H is shrouded in secrecy.

Only the complainant and the university official alone can see the contents of the complaints. "There are scores of complaints lodges by the faculty members which remained unresolved," he added. Also, the university does not publicise the grievance redressal mechanism on its official website violating the norms mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Also, the university doesn't notify on its website - the number of complaints received against each of its affiliated colleges from the faculty and the students, to avoid public glare on the shortcomings giving an advantage to its affiliated colleges to float norms, the sources said.