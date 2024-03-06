JNTUH to organise Pharma Anveshan-2024 today

Hyderabad: To commemorate National Pharmacy Education Day, JNTUH College of Pharmaceutical Sciences will be organising a Pharma Anveshan-2024 with the theme Leveraging Synergism: Industry-Academia Partnership for Implementation of National Education Policy, 2020, on Wednesday.

According to officials, the event is sponsored by the Pharmacy Council of India. Professor Katta Narsimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH, Hyderabad, will grace the conference as the chief patron. The speakers of the workshop are Professor G Tulsi Ram Das, emeritus professor, EEE JNTU UCETH, former vice chancellor, JNTUK, Dr S Vishwanadha Raju, senior professor, CSE, UCEJ, and Dr T Mrunalini, Professor, Department of Education, Osmania University, are going discuss the reforms and replicates of NEP-2020.

This workshop will be attended by industrial persons, principals, staff members, and students of various pharmacy colleges in Telangana. The convenor of the workshop will be Dr M Sunitha Reddy, Professor and Principal, JNTUH University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Sultanpur, JNTUH, said a senior officer.