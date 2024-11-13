Live
Job mela in Vijayawada tomorrow
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in association with the District Employment department, DRDA-SEEDAP would be organising a massive job mela in order to provide employment to the unemployed youth at the training centre of National Academy of Construction at Vidyadharapuram in the city on Thursday.
In a statement here on Tuesday, District employment officer D Victor Babu and the district skill development officer S Srinivas Rao said that Apollo Pharmacies, SBI Payment Private Ltd, Fair Deal Capital, Innosource Services and other noted companies would participate in the job mela offering jobs to the youth.
Candidates between the age group of 18 and 30 are eligible and the selected candidates would get from Rs 12,000 to Rs 40,000.
They appealed to the candidates to appear in large numbers to avail this opportunity. The interested candidates may register their names and details in the website https://tinyurl.com/jobmela-naipunyam and they may attend the job mela with their biodata and resume along with Aadhaar and Xerox copies of certificates. For more details they may contact 9700025833.