Karnataka announces SSLC exam dates

Bengaluru: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Monday announced that the final dates for SSLC exams will be conducted from June 21 to July 5. Earlier it was recorded that the tentative dates for the SSLC exam would be June 14 to June 25. Now minister Suresh Kumar held a meeting with Health department and technical committee experts to come with the new announcement. According the reports, examination to start from June 21 starting from first language paper and core subjects have a day's break before them.



"We have fixed a tentative timetable recently which was scheduled from June 25. So based on the feedback, as students raised an objections, a new dated are announced today" said a senior official from Education department.

The sources close to Minister claims that government is keen to start offline classes for Classes 1 to 5. Minister will hold discussions with the Technical Advisory Committee of the health department soon.