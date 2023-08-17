Kristu Jayanti College and The English Advantage sign MoU to Transform English Language Education and Global Opportunities

In a groundbreaking stride towards fostering global linguistic competence, The English Advantage (TEA), India and Kristu Jayanti College (KJC), Autonomous, Bangalore have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that promises to reshape language education in the region. This momentous event cements KJC's role as a Bespoke Center for Cambridge C1 Advanced Examinations in Bangalore, offering comprehensive training and examinations to both its own students and external candidates.

The signing ceremony, held within the dignified confines of the Conference Room at Kristu Jayanti College, saw the convergence of notable figures, John DSouza representing The English Advantage and Fr. Dr. Augustine George CMI, Principal of Kristu Jayanti College, Autonomous, Bengaluru This gathering symbolized the mutual commitment of both institutions to advancing educational opportunities through their collaborative efforts.

John DSouza, Director and Exams Manager of The English Advantage, commented, "This event marks a significant leap forward in our mission to promote internationally acclaimed English language skills. By partnering with Kristu Jayanti College, we are not only enabling students to excel in the C1 Advanced Examinations but also cultivating a broader understanding of the English language that holds value far beyond the examination hall."

The partnership's impact reaches beyond the confines of the campus, as C1 Advanced qualifications serve as vital credentials for students pursuing overseas admissions and visas. These qualifications are a testament to one's proficiency in English and greatly enhance candidates' chances of success on the international academic stage.

Dr. Pradeep S Raj, Assistant Professor at Kristu Jayanti College, highlighted the multifaceted advantages of this collaboration. "Through our concerted efforts in international preparation, we are nurturing exceptional communication skills among our candidates. These skills not only empower them to perform admirably at the in-house examinations, but also at international language examinations like the C1 or the IELTS. Such training and certification will position them for success in the global workforce."

The MoU outlines that the Jayantian Language Training Centre (JLTC) of Kristu Jayanti College will take a leading role in curating effective training programs for the C1 Advanced candidates. As language proficiency is an essential tool for modern communication, the partnership between TEA and KJC is set to result in an overall enhancement of English language skills across the campus.

With this strategic alliance, Kristu Jayanti College is reinforcing its commitment to holistic education by equipping students not only with academic prowess but also with the linguistic acumen that transcends boundaries. As the partnership unfolds, it is expected to contribute significantly to the broader educational landscape and empower students to embrace opportunities on a global scale.