LEAD Group Recognises Schools and Their Leaders as Pillars of India’s Education at the 2023 Shiksha Awards Conducts Masterclass on School Leadership

Highlights

India's leading School Edtech company LEAD Group successfully concluded the second year of the Shiksha Awards, one of India’s biggest school awards programs.

India's leading School Edtech company LEAD Group successfully concluded the second year of the Shiksha Awards, one of India’s biggest school awards programs. Shiksha Awards by LEAD Group recognises and celebrates exceptional schools and school leaders whose unwavering dedication to educational excellence is transforming student learning in India. These are schools that, irrespective of location or size, have successfully implemented NCF-aligned multimodal learning in their classrooms through meticulous preparation, teaching, assessment and remediation; are building student confidence; and have improved parental involvement in student education through multiple initiatives including student-led conferences.

The event also featured a masterclass on School Leadership by Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group. More than 2200 schools and 29000 teachers participated in the 2023 Shiksha Awards. D. Shoba Reddy, School Owner and Principal of Sri Kakatiya Public School and Sri Kakatiya High School in Tirupati, along with Reddy Jayachandra, School Owner of Sri Viswam Public School in Tirupati, were among the winners of the 2023 Shiksha Awards. Other winners included LEAD partner schools in Vijayawada, Kadapa, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Guntur.

Sumeet Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, LEAD Group, said, “Schools are the foundation upon which our nation's future is built and the annual Shiksha Awards celebrates the relentless pursuit of providing quality education by the best of these institutions. My heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, who are shaping the future of education, one student at a time! Their efforts exemplify how innovation and commitment can transform learning outcomes for every student, and we look forward to celebrating more changemaker schools in the next edition.”

Winners of 2023 Shiksha Awards:

School

City

Winners

Futurepath EM High School

Vijaywada

M Srinivas , Founder, Correspondent & Head Master

Nagarjuna Model School

Kadapa

M Siva Shankar Reddy, School Owner

Annapurna High School

Kakinada

V S N Chowdary, School Owner

Sivateja English Medium School

N V G Sandeep Raju, School Owner

Sri Kakatiya Public School

Tirupati

D Shoba Reddy, School Owner & Principal

Sri Kakatiya High School

D Shoba Reddy, School Owner & Principal

Sri Viswam Public School

Reddy Jayachandra , School Owner

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School

Vishakapattanam

Shimpy Kumari , School Owner & Principal

Little Paradise School

Rajahmundry

Surya Sashank Koduri, School Owner & Principal

Nehru Niketan Convent School

Guntur

D Muralikanth, School Owner & Principal

Sarvoday International English School

Balaghat

Ashwini Tiwari, School Owner

Vidyadaya International School

Indore

Vipul Gangwal, School Owner

Shree T.R. Patel Public School

Jayshree Patel, School Owner

The Rameshwar Valley School

Hazaribagh

Praveen Modi, School Owner

New Malwa Sen Secondary School Mallan

Bhatinda

Swarnjit Singh, School Owner

Shiksha Awards by LEAD Group focuses on recognising India’s changemaker schools that are future-focused and committed to educational excellence. Over the course of a year, participating schools keep track of their progress on various metrics and vie with each other to do better. These metrics range from teacher preparedness to the use of technology in classrooms to ensure effective multimodal education and parental engagement.

