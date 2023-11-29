Lovely Professional University to host 109th Indian Science Congress from Jan 3, 2024

New Delhi: Lovely Professional University (LPU), is all set to host the 109th Indian Science Congress (ISC) from January 3 to 5, 2024. This will mark LPU's second time hosting the prestigious event, with the previous occasion being in 2019.

The Indian Science Congress holds a significant position as one of the nation's most prestigious scientific gatherings, fostering knowledge exchange, promoting innovation, and encouraging collaboration within the scientific community. The theme for the upcoming 109th ISC, 'The Global Perspective on Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future,' emphasizes the crucial role of global cooperation and innovation in addressing the challenges of the modern world.

Hosting this esteemed event for the second time highlights LPU's unwavering commitment to advancing scientific research and education, aligning perfectly with the university's mission of nurturing future leaders and innovators.

Situated in the heart of Punjab, LPU is recognized for its dedication to fostering innovation and research. As a multidisciplinary university with a NAAC A++ accreditation, LPU is an ideal venue for an event of such magnitude. The university's commitment to quality education, research, and collaboration with industry has earned it national and international recognition, including top rankings in India in the Times Higher Education world rankings.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University (LPU) and Rajya Sabha Member, expressed his excitement about LPU hosting the prestigious 109th Indian Science Congress for the second time. Dr Mittal stated, "We are immensely proud and honoured to hold the prestigious Indian Science Congress at our campus once again. The previous one is registered as a landmark event in Indian history, where 'Jai Anusandhan' slogan was added to already existing revered slogans 'Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan, and Jai Vigyan. It indeed marked a significant milestone in our nation's journey towards scientific progress."

Dr. Mittal further conveyed his anticipation for the upcoming event, stating, "2024’s Indian Science congress will serve as an invaluable platform for our young scientists and researchers to showcase their innovative work. We believe this experience will inspire a renewed spirit of inquiry and innovation, propelling India's scientific community to greater heights."

The 109th Indian Science Congress will feature diverse scientific sessions, plenary talks, and interactive workshops. Eminent scientists, scholars, and policymakers from across the country and abroad of various disciplines will grace the event, for sharing their knowledge, expertise and experience.