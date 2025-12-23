MCT bags top state award for electricity savings

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya urged all officials and staff to work together with greater enthusiasm and responsibility following the corporation's prestigious achievement.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati secured the first position in the state for electricity conservation and received the SESHA award. Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah received the award in Vijayawada and presented it to Commissioner Mourya on Monday.

Addressing the officials, the Commissioner stated that the award enhances the corporation's recognition while increasing its responsibilities. She commended the hard work of officials and staff that led to this success. "United efforts from all departments with excellent coordination will bring more awards in the future," she emphasized.

Commissioner Mourya called for seamless coordination across all departments to achieve further awards.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, DE Silpa were present.