National Mathematics Day observed on a grand scale

Nellore: The National Mathematics Day was celebrated in a grand scale on the occasion of noted Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan Iyengar's birth anniversary at Vikrama Simhapuri University(VSU) College in Kavali on Monday.

VSU Principal Prof Ch Srinivasa Rao participated as the chief guest in the event and lauded that ' Srinivasa Ramanujan' has rendered extraordinary contribution to the 'Number Theory' which is called an innovative theory.

He urged the students to follow in the footsteps of Srinivasa Ramanujan by taking him as inspiration.

Dr. Bharath Kumar said that these days much priority was being given to Mathematics as every scientific method is linked with 'Maths' Professor Venkateswara Rao has said that it is high time for students to concentrate on maths as that subject knowledge is essential even to get bank jobs. College staff and students were present.