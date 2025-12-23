Minister launches ‘Currentolla Janabata’

Tirupati: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Monday launched the ‘Currentolla Janabata’ programme in the APSPDCL limits to solve electricity problems of consumers quickly.

The Minister started the programme near Krishnapuram village in Pakala mandal of Tirupati district. He also inaugurated a newly-constructed 33/11 KV sub-station at Mogarala village.

APSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director Siva Sankar Lotheti, Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao, Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani and Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan participated in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that ‘Currentolla Janabata’ is a special drive to regularly identify and solve power supply issues at the village level.

As part of this, electricity officials and staff will inspect 11 KV lines, LT lines and agriculture power lines in selected villages, repair sagging wires, replace tilted poles, raise transformer platforms where needed and provide fencing around transformers.

He said special focus will be on preventing electrical accidents in schools and anganwadi centres. The minister asked officials to stay alert and respond quickly to consumer complaints. He said awareness will be created among rural consumers on installing rooftop solar power systems.

He also interacted with villagers in Krishnapuram and enquired about power supply, bill payments and services.

After inaugurating the new sub-station at Mogarala, the Minister said that new sub-stations are being set up at required locations across the State to provide better and quality power supply to consumers. Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, solar plants will be installed through feeder solarization to supply 9 hours of daytime power more effectively to farmers, he added.

Under APSPDCL limits, compassionate appointment orders were given to 50 persons by Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar. The programme was held at the APSPDCL Corporate Office conference hall.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that due to the collective efforts of employees, APSPDCL is able to provide quality services to consumers. He noted that Andhra Pradesh has become a leading State in the country in energy conservation, which shows the hard work of the staff. He called on employees to work with more responsibility and help the organisation grow in further.

APSPDCL Directors K Guravaiah, Ayub Khan, Ramanadevi, Janakiram, RDO Rammohan and Chandra Sekhar Rao were present.