Madras University IDE Results 2025 – Check UG, PG & Diploma Exam Results Online

Highlights

Check Madras University (UNOM) IDE Results 2025 for UG, PG, and Diploma courses. Download your marksheet online at ideunom.ac.in using your enrolment number.

The University of Madras (UNOM) has released IDE exam results for UG, PG, and Diploma courses. The courses include BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, BCA, BEd, MEd, LLB and others.

How to Check:

1. Go to http://ideunom.ac.in.

2. Click “Result”.

3. Enter your enrolment number.

4. Click Submit.

5. Download your PDF marksheet.

Result Details:

  • Student Name
  • Enrolment Number
  • Course Name
  • Subjects & Codes
  • Marks Obtained
  • Total Marks
  • Result Status
  • Result Date

Students can now check their results online and download marksheets easily.

