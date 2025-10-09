Madras University IDE Results 2025 – Check UG, PG & Diploma Exam Results Online

The University of Madras (UNOM) has released IDE exam results for UG, PG, and Diploma courses. The courses include BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, BCA, BEd, MEd, LLB and others.

How to Check:

1. Go to http://ideunom.ac.in.

2. Click “Result”.

3. Enter your enrolment number.

4. Click Submit.

5. Download your PDF marksheet.

Result Details:

Student Name

Enrolment Number

Course Name

Subjects & Codes

Marks Obtained

Total Marks

Result Status

Result Date

Students can now check their results online and download marksheets easily.