Mahindra University signs MoU with La Trobe University for Joint Degree Programme in Civil Engineering

Hyderabad: Mahindra University and La Trobe University in Australia have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), forging a strategic partnership that offers an exceptional opportunity for students in Mahindra's Civil Department. This collaboration will allow the students of Mahindra University pursuing civil engineering to explore the possibility of completing the final two years of their undergraduate program at La Trobe University in Australia.

As part of this partnership, students will have access to scholarships worth A$10000 offered by La Trobe. Moreover, upon completing two years of study in Australia, students will have a chance to apply and receive Post Study Work Rights in Australia. Additionally, La Trobe University will contribute to the curriculum starting from the first year, providing students with exposure to an international academic framework right from the beginning of their degree. La Trobe University's Bachelor of Civil Engineering (Honours) program is accredited by Engineers Australia (EA), the leading professional body for the engineering profession in Australia. The Civil Department at La Trobe works on various infrastructure projects including water, transportation, construction materials, and using machine learning for structural engineering.

La Trobe University, Australia has been ranked well above world standards in the Excellence of Research for Australia (ERA) listing and the city of Melbourne is ranked 5# best study city by QS Ranking. It has a strong research focus in the areas of Sustainable food and agriculture; Resilient environment and communities; Understanding and Preventing disease; Healthy people, families, and communities; and social change and equity.

The official signing ceremony took place at the Mahindra University campus, with esteemed guests attending both in hybrid mode. Notable attendees included Dr. Monica Kennedy, Minister-Counsellor Commercial and Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner, Austrade, Australian Consulate-General, Mumbai; Mr. Ammar Zoeb, Director of Trade and Investment – Education, Austrade, Australian Consulate-General, Mumbai; and Mr. Amit Malhotra, Regional Director - South Asia and Africa, Global and Regional - Recruitment and International Operations (RIO), La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia; Prof Naveen Chilamkurti, Associate Dean (International Partnerships), La Trobe University, Melbourne, Australia; and Ms. Mahnaaz Khan, Director Education, Austrade, Australian Consulate-General, Mumbai. Their participation highlighted the significance of this collaboration in promoting international academic partnerships and fostering global cooperation.

Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "The collaboration between both the universities signifies our commitment to providing world-class education and global exposure to our students. We believe that this initiative will equip our students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers on a global scale. We look forward to a fruitful and long-lasting partnership with La Trobe University."

This MoU between Mahindra University and La Trobe University stands as a testament to their dedication to fostering international collaborations and promoting excellence in education. It opens doors for future academic exchanges, research collaborations, and mutual growth between the two institutions.

For more information about Mahindra University and the joint degree program, please visit [https://www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in/].