MANUU counselling 2020 for ITI admissions from October 28

MANUU counselling 2020: On 28 October, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI)-Hyderabad of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will conduct second counselling for ITI Trades admissions. Counselling will begin at ITI, MANUU Campus, Gachibowli, at 9.30.

On Saturday, the MANUU called for applications from applicants to fill vacant seats in various ITI trades. The application form can be accessed from MANUU-ITI Hyderabad or downloaded from manuu.edu.in, the university website. The last date on which to request a filled-in application form is 26 October.

Candidates desirous to take admission can contact the ITI office in person or Ph.040-23008413 for details.