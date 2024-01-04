  • Menu
MANUU Distance programmes date extended

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) extended the last date for payment of follow on registration fee on the fee portal for PG and UG programmes.

According to Professor Mohd Razaullah Khan, Director, DDE, the fee portal related to IUMS and SAMARTH is extended further for registration up to January 10, 2024.

For details about programmes and batches visit the university website www.mannu.edu.in.

