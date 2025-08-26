Mega job drive held

Nizamabad: The Magic Bus & Cisco organised a mega job drive at Women's College, Kanteshwar under the chairmanship of Srujan Das Project Manager, Ismail Placement Officer, Dasari Balakrishna Profiling Officer, on Monday.

In this program, 222 male and female students from various colleges in Nizamabad participated and 115 passed and were selected for jobs. 42 female students from Women's College attended and 25 female students passed and got jobs.

In this program, 14 other companies including Access Bank, Finviz, Tech Mahindra participated and selected the candidates.

Bharathi Reddy, Principal, and Women's College, Task & Training cum Placement Officers R Prasad Computer Lecturer, G Mahesh English Lecturer participated and made special efforts to make this programme a success.

Women's Education Society President Rajendhar, Correspondent K Kishan Reddy, Joint Secretary G Padmanabha Reddy, Treasurer P Abbanna and other executive members Anil Reddy participated and expressed their happiness for the candidates who passed and got placement.

They congratulated the officers of various companies who conducted the placement and the Task, Training cum Placement Officers who made special efforts for the success of the programme.