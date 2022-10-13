Merit Scholarship Examination last date released

Hyderabad: Director of Government Examination, Telangana has notified that the last date to register the application online for the National Means cum Merit Scholarship Examination.

As per the release, the last date to register the applications online and the due dates for payment of examinations fee for scholarship examination by the students who are studying VIlI class during the Academic year (2022-23) is October 28 and interested candidates can visit official website http://bse.telangana.gov.in for further information, said a senior officer.