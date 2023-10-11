“Of late different stakeholders in Higher Education System like prospective students, parents, research scholars, govt. officials, alumni and public at large desire to seek certain basic information's from the websites of different Universities/HEI’s. We have found that the websites of several universities lack not only in providing basic minimum information related to their university but also at many a times their websites are not functional and updated. This causes lot of inconveniences and uncertainty to the stakeholders.

At this defining moment when we are celebrating third year of National Education Policy 2020 it would be prudent to desire from the Universities to provide basic minimum information and updated content on their website. We have prepared a check list of these information to be provided by the universities on their websites”. M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC.

The following document gives you details on what information needs to be disclosed on the websites of the institutions.

MINIMUM MANDATORY DISCLOSURE FOR UNIVERSITIES / HEI'S TO BE UPLOADED AT THEIR RESPECTIVE WEBSITE

1) About HEI/University

⮚ About us: Overview

Act and Statutes or MoA

⮚ Institutional Development Plan

⮚ Annual Reports

⮚ Constituent Units/ Affiliated Colleges, Off campus/Off shore campus (Wherever applicable)

⮚ Accreditation/ Ranking (NAAC, NIRF)

2) Administration (Profiles with photographs)

⮚ University Organogram Chart

⮚ Chancellor

⮚ Vice Chancellor

⮚ Pro-Vice-Chancellor (wherever applicable)

⮚ Registrar

⮚ Finance Officer

⮚ Controller of Examination

⮚ Chief Vigilance Officer

⮚ Executive Council, Academic Council, Board of Studies, Finance Committee

⮚ Academic Leadership (Dean/HoD of Schools/Departments/ Centres)

3) Academics

⮚ Academic Programs

⮚ Academic Calendar

⮚ Schools/Departments/ Centres

⮚ Department/School/Centre wise faculty details with photographs

⮚ Library: Basic information at a glance

4) Admissions & Fee

⮚ Prospectus (Provide link and upload soft copy of Prospectus)

⮚ Admissions (provide link)

⮚ Admission guidelines for international students (wherever applicable)

⮚ Fee structure for various programs

⮚ Fee refund policy

5) Research

⮚ Research and Development Cell

⮚ Publications

⮚ Patents

⮚ Foreign Collaboration (wherever applicable)

⮚ Industry Collaborations

⮚ Central facilities

⮚ MoU

⮚ Shodhganga and Shodhgangotri (provide links)

6) Student Support Services

⮚ Hostel

⮚ Fellowships/ Scholarships (provide details)

⮚ Academic Bank of Credits (provide link)

⮚ Digi Locker NAD Portal (provide link)

⮚ National Scholarship Portal (provide link)

7) Campus Harmony & Well Being

⮚ e-Samadhaan (Provide link)

⮚ Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC)

⮚ Details of OMBUDSPERSON

⮚ Internal Quality Assurance Cell

⮚ Internal Complaint Committee

⮚ Anti-Ragging Cell with Helpline number

⮚ Equal Opportunity Cell

⮚ Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group Cell (SEDG)

8) Alumni

⮚ Alumni Association (provide link of portal wherever applicable)

⮚ Alumni Co-ordination Cell 9) Information Corner

⮚ RTI: Details of CPIO and Appellate authority (wherever applicable)

⮚ Circular and Notices

⮚ Announcements

⮚ Newsletters

⮚ News, Recent events & Achievements

⮚ Job openings

⮚ Reservation Roster (wherever applicable)

10)Picture Gallery

11)Contact us

⮚ Details with Phone Number, Official Email ID and Address

⮚ Telephone Directory “Important Links” should be given at the bottom or on the side as “Persistent Links”

MoE- education.gov.in

UGC- ugc.gov.in