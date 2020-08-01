Mother-Son Duo From Maharashtra's Baramati Ace Class 10 Board Exam Together

Pune: While most parents push their children to study hard for the Maharashtra state board exams, Baramati resident Bebi Gurav has set an example, by appearing for the exam along with her son and qualifying it with flying colours.

The 36-year-old has secured 64.40 per cent marks, while her 16-year-old son Sadanand has scored 73.20 per cent in the Secondary School Certificate examination, results of which were declared on July 29.

"I could not complete my school education because of my marriage at a very young age. But my husband encouraged me to appear for the Class 10 exams with my son," said Bebi, who works for a cloth manufacturing firm.

The woman's husband Pradip Gurav and her son helped her study and encouraged her on the journey for board exams.

"Both my wife and son studied hard together and secured good marks. I am happy and proud of their performance," said Gurav, a journalist with a regional daily.

Bebi would carry her textbooks to work and study during breaks and revise grammar, mathematics and other subjects with her son, while cooking meals for the family.

With her new-found confidence, Bebi is now aiming for the Higher Secondary School Certificate or Class 12 examination.

Maharashtra state education board had released the Class 10 board exam result on July 29. Of the total number of students who had appeared for the exam this year, 95.3% have passed.