Nasr School celebrates Independence Day

Hyderabad: Nasr School celebrated Independence Day and Investiture Ceremony here on Tuesday. The Chief Guest for the event were Air Commodore Manmeet Singh, and members of the Board of Directors of Nasr Education Society - Begum Salwa Khan, Mir Hafeezuddin Ahmed, Mir JamaluddinHammad and Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed. As is the tradition, the event began with the choir invoking the blessings of the Almighty. The elected Student Office Bearers, Prefects and NCC Sergeants, Corporals and Lance Corporals were invested by the Chief Guest, followed by the unfurling of the National flag and the singing of the National Anthem. The iconic school building in the background stood testament to yet another batch of young leaders taking oath.

The School Captain, ValluruAnvitha Reddy, and School-Vice Captain, AairahShahnawaz, lead the marching contingent.The Chief Guest Commodore Manmeet Singh in his address urged the newly invested Student Office Bearers to work with full commitment and passion to achieve their dreams. Using the power of storytelling he reminded the students that, “Everything is within your power, and your power is within you.”

The 2022–23 edition of the school magazine –‘Echo’ was officially released.The ICSE and ISC Toppers for the academic year 2022-23 as well as the students who secured highest percentage at the ISC level in various subjects were awarded with Gold medals and mementoes in recognition of their outstanding performance in the Board Examinations.The cultural programme included patriotic songs, dance and speech reminding us of the importance of Independence Day and celebrating ‘Unity in Diversity’ – the true essence of India.