National Women Student Parliament Celebrates 100th Years of Women’s Leadership and Empowerment

New Delhi: The AIU National Women Student Parliament, marking a centennial celebration of women's leadership, was inaugurated at Centurion University by Dr. Kumbhampati Haribabu, Governor of Odisha. Thisevent, jointly organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and Centurion University, brought together over 200 female student leaders from more than 30 universities nationwide.

Prof. Sangram Keshari Swain, Convener of AIU, opened the session with a compelling welcome address. Centurion University’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Supriya Pattanayak, underscored the importance of dialogue and leadership in empowering women, emphasizing that progress stems not from protest but from purpose and vision.

Governor Haribabu delivered an inspiring keynote, stating, “Equality, empowerment, and emancipation are not just ideas but realities for every woman in India,” while applauding the trailblasing women who shaped the nation’s Constitution and continue to lead in diverse sectors.

Dr. Mamata Rani Agarwal, AIU Additional Secretary and former Air Force pilot, encouraged young women to not only raise their voices but to enrich them with knowledge. She stressed the vital role of such platforms in nurturing future leaders.

Notable university leaders including Dr. G.S.N. Raju (Centurion University), Dr. Gitanjali Dash (Berhampur University), and Dr. Amiya Kumar Rath (BPUT) shared their visions for inclusive leadership and the pivotal role women will play in shaping India by 2047.

The session concluded with felicitations, acknowledgments, and spirited discussions among student leaders, setting the stage for days of policy debates and leadership exchange aimed at shaping the voices of India’s future.