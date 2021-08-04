NEET 2021: NTA extends registration date till August 10

NTA will hold NEET 2021 offline on September 12, 2021. Medical entrance exam NEET-UG will be held in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions. The languages offered at present are Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu, and English.



According to Dharmendra Pradhan, the union education minister, NEET 2021 exam will be conducted in 198 cities. This year, besides, NEET-UG 2021 exam would also be conducted in Dubai and Kuwait.

The NEET-UG 2021 exam registration date has been extended for another week. As per the NTA (National Testing Agency), the registration process of NEET 2021 has been extended to August 10 till 5 pm. Candidates can make the online payment till 11:50 pm on August 10. Candidates should apply for the examination through NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

"...It has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 up to 10th August 2021 (05:00 PM) and payment of application fee up to 10th August 2021 (11:50 PM), to enable the aspiring candidates [including the students seeking admission to B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course], to apply for NEET (UG) 2021," as per the NTA official notification.

Also, the NTA said that the correction window for NEET-UG 2021 exam will be opened from August 11 to August 14 from 2 pm. Candidates can make corrections in the permissible field in their respective online forms.



