Live
- Tripura: TMP holds protests seeking action against the official for not meeting the party chief
- Almatti Dam height row: Maha CM's objection shocking, says Dy CM; urges K'taka MPs, Union Ministers to unite
- Tesla has to manufacture in India, PM Modi and Elon will work it out soon: Errol Musk
- Babulal Marandi accuses CM Hemant Soren, officials of conspiring to frame him in false cases
- Delhi bar council condemns arrest of Sharmistha Panoli, demands her immediate release
- BJP chief Nadda participates in Tiranga Yatra in Himachal
- If Pakistan causes trouble, something needs to be done: Errol Musk
- RSS Leader Booked for ‘Inflammatory Speech’ as BJP Alleges Crackdown on Hindu Voices in Coastal Karnataka
- Bengaluru Rent Shocker: Rs. 2.7 Lakh for a 3BHK? Reddit Post Sparks Debate
- ALLEN Career Institute Bengaluru Achieves Historic Milestone in JEE
NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip to Be Released Today at nbe.edu.in
NBEMS will release the NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip on June 2, 2025.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip today, June 2, 2025.
This slip contains information about the exam centre.
Candidates can download it from the official website: nbe.edu.in
Here's How to Download the City Intimation Slip
Go to nbe.edu.in
Click on "NEET-PG 2025" under Entrance Examination
Click on "Test City Intimation Slip 2025"
Log in using your details
Click Submit
Download and save the slip
Take a printout for future use
Important NEET PG 2025 Dates
Admit card release: June 11, 2025
Exam date: June 15, 2025
Result (tentative): July 15, 2025
Keep checking nbe.edu.in for updates. The city slip can be released anytime today.