NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip to Be Released Today at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip today, June 2, 2025.

This slip contains information about the exam centre.

Candidates can download it from the official website: nbe.edu.in

Here's How to Download the City Intimation Slip

Go to nbe.edu.in

Click on "NEET-PG 2025" under Entrance Examination

Click on "Test City Intimation Slip 2025"

Log in using your details

Click Submit

Download and save the slip

Take a printout for future use

Important NEET PG 2025 Dates

Admit card release: June 11, 2025

Exam date: June 15, 2025

Result (tentative): July 15, 2025

Keep checking nbe.edu.in for updates. The city slip can be released anytime today.