NEET UG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Here’s How to Download

NEET (UG) 2025 exam scheduled for May 4; admit cards now available on the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the NEET UG 2025 examination, which is scheduled to be held nationwide on May 4. Candidates who have registered for the medical entrance test can now download their admit cards from the official website.

To access the admit card, students need to log in using their application number, password, and the displayed captcha code. The exam will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at designated centers across India.

This release follows the earlier issuance of city intimation slips, which provided candidates with details about their examination cities.

For any issues in downloading the admit card, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email [email protected].

