NEET UG 2026 Applications Open: Important Dates, Eligibility Rules, and How to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for NEET UG 2026, the national entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical courses in India. Candidates aspiring to pursue medical education must complete the online application within the specified deadline to be eligible for the examination.

Key Dates

The online registration for NEET UG 2026 has begun in February 2026, and the last date to submit the application form is expected in early March 2026. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 3, 2026, in the traditional offline (pen-and-paper) mode across designated exam centres nationwide. NTA will also provide a correction window after the application deadline, allowing candidates to edit specific details in their forms.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for NEET UG 2026 must meet the following requirements:

Applicants should be at least 17 years old by December 31, 2026.

They must have passed or be appearing for Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board.

Indian citizens, NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and foreign nationals are eligible to apply.

As per the current rules, there is no upper age limit for appearing in the examination.

Application Process

The NEET UG 2026 application process is completely online and involves several steps:

Visit the official NEET website and complete new candidate registration.

Fill in personal, academic, and contact details carefully.

Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including photograph, signature, and identity proof, in the prescribed format.

Complete identity verification through Aadhaar-based eKYC and live photo capture, which has been introduced to strengthen verification procedures.

Pay the application fee online and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Advisory

With lakhs of students expected to appear for the examination, applicants are advised to submit their forms well before the last date to avoid server congestion or technical issues. Keeping all necessary documents ready in advance and reviewing the form thoroughly before submission can help prevent errors and rejection.

NEET UG continues to be the single gateway to undergraduate medical education in India, making timely registration and accurate application submission crucial for all aspiring medical students.