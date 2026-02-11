NEET UG Registration 2026 Begins: Application Form Open, Important Dates and Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the NEET UG 2026 registration process, opening the gateway for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BUMS, and nursing programs across India. Candidates who wish to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) must complete the online application process within the official deadline through the NTA NEET portal.

As per the official schedule, the application process began in February 2026, and candidates are advised to submit their forms well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues. After the application window closes, NTA will also provide a correction window, allowing applicants to edit certain details in their submitted forms. The NEET UG 2026 examination is expected to be conducted in May 2026 in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across various exam centres in India and abroad.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have completed or be appearing in Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as compulsory subjects from a recognized board. The minimum age required is 17 years as of 31 December 2026. Candidates must also meet the minimum qualifying marks in Class 12, which generally include 50% for the General category, 40% for SC/ST/OBC candidates, and 45% for PwD candidates in the General category, as per prevailing guidelines.

Application Process

To apply, candidates need to:

Register online using basic personal details and a valid mobile number/email ID.

Fill in academic qualifications and personal information carefully.

Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including photograph, signature, and necessary certificates.

Select preferred exam cities.

Pay the application fee through online payment modes and download the confirmation page.

Key Points for Aspirants

NEET UG is the single national entrance examination for undergraduate medical admissions, and every year millions of candidates compete for limited seats. Therefore, students should ensure that all information entered in the application form is accurate and matches their official documents. Early registration, careful verification of details, and timely fee payment are essential to avoid rejection of the application.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official NEET website for updates regarding admit cards, exam guidelines, and result announcements to stay informed throughout the admission process.