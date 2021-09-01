NEST 2021: Result to release today at 8 pm on nestexam.in

NEST 2021 Result (National Entrance Screening Test) would be released today at 8 pm by the NISER (National Institute of Science Education and Research). The examination was held on August 14, 2021. Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the website of NISER, nestexam.in.



It is also to be noted that the merit lists for NISER and CEBS has been prepared separately.

The official notice on NEST 2021 result reads, "Results of the NEST-2021 examination will be announced by 8:00 pm on September 1, 2021." Students must follow the steps mentioned below to check and download NEST Result 2021.

NEST 2021: How to Check the Result

1. Go to the official website of NEST Exam, nestexam.in.

2. Click on - NEST Result 2021 (To be activated at 8 pm).

3. Enter the essential credentials to log in and check the result.

4. For future reference, take a print of the score and merit list for any future reference.

The percentile score is calculated based on the relative performance of all the qualified candidates in the respective session. The highest score in each session will be the 100th percentile. During the preparation of NEST Result 2021, the three best scores from the four sections were considered. The answer key was released by the institute on August 21, 2021. Whereas the last date to raise objection was August 23, 2021.