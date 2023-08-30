New Syllabus for French; low-cost textbook launched for TS students

Hyderabad: The TSCHE and the Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad (AFH) with a nine members of the committee drafted a new syllabus for French a second language which was piloted in the Telangana Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for Women in 2022-23.

Prof. Limbadri, the TSCHE chairman, said the enormous response from students and success of the initiative, together with relentless efforts of local team at AFH, has created a partnership with the French publishing powerhouse Hatchette and Goyal Publishers, the Indian leading publishing house of textbooks for foreign languages.

This partnership, he said, resulted in the release of an exclusive low-cost edition for Telangana students, thus making French language learning more affordable. The edition was launched by Prof. Limbadri at the AFH office in the presence of French language committee members Dr Praveen Mamidala (director, International Relations TU), Dr.ChirasriBandhopadhyay, Dr Pavani, Dr Samuel Berthet, director Alliance Française. Hyderabad, Maud Tyckaert, course director, AFH, Ashwini Goyal, director, Goyal Publishers. It was attended by the French language teaching fraternity of Telangana.