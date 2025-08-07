Live
NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: 550 Vacancies, Apply Online at newindia.co.in
Highlights
New India Assurance Company NIACL has released the AO Recruitment 2025 notification for 550 Generalist and Specialist posts. Know eligibility, exam dates, salary, and how to apply online before 30 August 2025.
The New India Assurance Company NIACL has announced 550 job openings for Administrative Officer AO posts. These include both Generalist and Specialist roles.
Important Dates
- Applications open on 7 August 2025
- Last date to apply is 30 August 2025
- Prelims Exam will be held on 14 September 2025
- Mains Exam will be conducted on 29 October 2025
Eligibility
- Age Limit
- You must be between 21 and 30 years old
- Relaxation in age is given to candidates from SC ST OBC and other categories
Education Required
- For Generalist post you must be a graduate or postgraduate with 60 percent marks
- For SC ST PwBD candidates 55 percent is required
- For Accounts post you must be a Chartered Accountant CA with a graduate or postgraduate degree and 60 percent marks 55 percent for SC ST PwBD
Selection Process
- Step One Prelims Online Objective Test
- Step Two Mains Objective and Descriptive Test
- Step Three Interview
Salary
- The monthly salary is approximately 80000 rupees including all benefits
Application Fees
- For General and OBC category the fee is 850 rupees
- For SC ST PwBD category the fee is 100 rupees
How to Apply
- You can apply online by visiting the website www dot newindia dot co dot in
