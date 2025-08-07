NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: 550 Vacancies, Apply Online at newindia.co.in

The New India Assurance Company NIACL has announced 550 job openings for Administrative Officer AO posts. These include both Generalist and Specialist roles.

Important Dates

Applications open on 7 August 2025

Last date to apply is 30 August 2025

Prelims Exam will be held on 14 September 2025

Mains Exam will be conducted on 29 October 2025

Eligibility

Age Limit

You must be between 21 and 30 years old

Relaxation in age is given to candidates from SC ST OBC and other categories

Education Required

For Generalist post you must be a graduate or postgraduate with 60 percent marks

For SC ST PwBD candidates 55 percent is required

For Accounts post you must be a Chartered Accountant CA with a graduate or postgraduate degree and 60 percent marks 55 percent for SC ST PwBD

Selection Process

Step One Prelims Online Objective Test

Step Two Mains Objective and Descriptive Test

Step Three Interview

Salary

The monthly salary is approximately 80000 rupees including all benefits

Application Fees

For General and OBC category the fee is 850 rupees

For SC ST PwBD category the fee is 100 rupees

How to Apply