International Conference on Innovation in Sustainable, AI, Automation, and Robotic held

MBU hosted i-SMAART 2025, an international conference themed “Fostering Innovation in Sustainable Manufacturing through Automation, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotic Technologies.” The conference brought together leading researchers, academicians, industry professionals, and innovators from India and across the globe to deliberate on the future of smart, intelligent, and sustainable manufacturing.

Organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering, i-SMAART 2025 served as a multidisciplinary platform to advance dialogue at the intersection of engineering, technology, and sustainability, reflecting India’s growing role in the global manufacturing ecosystem.

The conference received and featured research contributions across over 34 specialised subject areas, addressing contemporary challenges and emerging opportunities in modern engineering and applied sciences. The breadth and depth of research presented underscored the evolving nature of manufacturing in an increasingly automated and intelligence-driven world.

Key focus areas included smart manufacturing systems; artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in manufacturing; robotics and automation; advanced materials and composites; micro and nano manufacturing; additive manufacturing; laser technologies; geometrical dimensioning and tolerancing (GD&T); cryogenics; and Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0 frameworks, among others. This wide-ranging thematic coverage enabled meaningful cross-disciplinary knowledge exchange and collaboration.

A defining feature of i-SMAART 2025 was its strong alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its emphasis on supporting the global transition toward Industry 5.0, a paradigm that prioritises human-centric, resilient, and environmentally sustainable manufacturing systems. The discussions highlighted how intelligent technologies can be leveraged to enable inclusive growth, reduce resource intensity, and build future-ready industrial ecosystems.