NIIT University strengthens access to higher education with scholarships
New Delhi: The University of the Future, NIIT University (NU), has announced Scholarships for the academic year 2026. Scholarships, under NU’s distinctive Scholar Search Programme, are available for BBA, BTech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, BTech Cyber Security, BTech IoT and Automation, BTech Biotechnology, BTech Computer Science & Engineering, BTech Electronics & Communication Engineering, and Dual Degree Integrated MBA (iMBA).
The scholarships are awarded on the basis of either the student’s academic performance in class X and class XII or their performance in national-level specified entrance examinations such as CUET, JEE, SAT, BITSAT, and NEET.
Key Scholarship Highlights:
- Annual merit scholarships ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2,00,000 on tuition fees, based on academic performance
- Special Scholarships for exceptional merit holders and top performers, offering 100% tuition fee waiver
- CoX (Co-curricular Excellence) Scholarships for applicants with demonstrated excellence in sports, music, fine arts, theatre, dance, or social service at school board, state, national, or international levels
- Women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Scholarship, offering ₹15,000 annually to all women applicants, applicable in addition to merit and/or CoX scholarships.
Prof. Prakash Gopalan, President, NIIT University, said, “Through the Scholar Search Programme, NIIT University aims to recognise merit, reward excellence, and make quality education more accessible to deserving students. Our scholarship framework is designed to support academic achievers, encourage co-curricular talent, and promote diversity and inclusion, while also providing flexibility for students to upgrade their scholarships as they progress.”
Early Admissions for the Academic Year 2026 are currently open and will close shortly. Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to maximise their scholarship opportunities.
The scholarships are valid for the full duration of the programme, subject to students maintaining a minimum AGPA or CGPA of 6.0, as per the University’s academic policy. Under the Early Admission (EAD) mode, scholarships are initially offered based on Class X performance, with provisions for upgradation based on Class XII results, ensuring that students are rewarded fairly for improved academic outcomes.
Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU is well poised to meet the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach. Apart from imparting a deep knowledge of technology.
