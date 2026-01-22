NIIT University strengthens access to higher education with scholarships

Prof. Prakash Gopalan, President, NIIT University, said, “Through the Scholar Search Programme, NIIT University aims to recognise merit, reward excellence, and make quality education more accessible to deserving students. Our scholarship framework is designed to support academic achievers, encourage co-curricular talent, and promote diversity and inclusion, while also providing flexibility for students to upgrade their scholarships as they progress.”

The scholarships are valid for the full duration of the programme, subject to students maintaining a minimum AGPA or CGPA of 6.0, as per the University’s academic policy. Under the Early Admission (EAD) mode, scholarships are initially offered based on Class X performance, with provisions for upgradation based on Class XII results, ensuring that students are rewarded fairly for improved academic outcomes.

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU is well poised to meet the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach. Apart from imparting a deep knowledge of technology.