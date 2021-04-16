Top
NIPER-JEE notified

NIPER-JEE notified
NIPER-JEE notified

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) has released a notification for NIPER-JEE (Joint Entrance Examination-2021) for admission to the masters and PhD courses on its campus at Hyderabad, Ahmadabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Kolkata, Rae Bareli and SAS Nagar on Thursday.

For admission to the master's degree, eligibility is pass in degree with 60 per cent marks and Gpat/Gate/Net. For PhD programme, eligibility is pass in master's degree in the subject concerned. Selection will be on the basis of online computer-based entrance test.

The JEE date is June 5. The last date for online applications is May 8. Exam centres in Telugu States are Hyderabad and Vijayawada. For details website: www.niperhyd.ac.in may be visited.

