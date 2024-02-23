NIT Calicut and Vehant Technologies Signs MoU to Co-Teach Students and Jointly Work on AI/ML Projects

National. Vehant Technologies, an AI/ML-based smart security and surveillance solutions provider and the National Institute of Technology(NIT) Calicut has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly teach BTech/MTech and PhD students by faculty of NIT and Vehant scientists. The collaboration is going to facilitate collaborative projects between NITC students, professors, and R&D team of Vehant, with a focus on the development and application of AI/ML technologies in security domains such as physical security, surveillance, traffic monitoring, and enterprise analytics.

The Collaboration between NITC and Vehant Technologies highlights a shared dedication to knowledge development, spread, and utilization in the field of AI/ML. Both signing parties have pledged to make significant contributions to academia and industry through joint initiatives. Vehant and NITC have mutually decided to work together in various domains of AI/ML and related fields to recognize each other's potential. Given their shared interests, NITC faculty will participate in initiatives that Vehant proposes and offer academic consulting. To Present and publish innovations in conferences and technical journals, the collaboration aims to foster the creation of new knowledge.

On the successful signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with NIT Calicut, Anoop G. Prabhu, CTO, Vehant Technologies, stated, "By synergizing the expertise of NIT Calicut's distinguished faculty and the innovative spirit of Vehant's R&D team, we're creating a dynamic learning space for BTech/MTech and PhD students. Our shared objective is to contribute valuable insights to the field of security solutions, presenting findings in conferences and journals. We are confident that this collaboration will not only enhance the academic experience for students but also drive groundbreaking AI/ML advancements in security. We look forward to the fruitful outcomes that will undoubtedly arise from our collective efforts with NIT Calicut.”

Emphasizing the purpose of the MoU, Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director, NITC, said, "This MoU aims at ensuring collaborative research on applications of AI/ML techniques to various areas of mutual interest. NIT Calicut will undertake projects from Vehant where students and faculty of NITC will work along with the R&D staff of Vehant with a particular focus on applications of AI/ML techniques to Physical security, Surveillance and Traffic monitoring which will facilitate the proliferation of systems knowledge among students.

Krishna further added that collaboration with industries that provide cutting-edge technology solutions will enrich the academic culture of the Institute. He expressed his hope that the interactions with Vehant will equip our students with the skills to develop AI/ML solutions for the upcoming challenges bringing transformations in the research and industrial sector.