NTA UGC NET December 2020: Registration ends today; Find direct link

NTA UGC NET December 2020: The online registration process for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 cycle will end today, i.e. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. However, the last date to pay the application fee is March 3, 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the UGC NET 2020 examination online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET December 2020 computer-based examination is scheduled from May 2 to 17, 2021.

The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC-NET exam for 'Assistant Professor' and for 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test consists of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in a single three-hour duration.

Candidates belonging to the general category must pay an application fee of ₹1000, while candidates from the General-EWS and OBC-NCL category need to pay ₹500. For the reserved category candidates, the registration fee is ₹250.

