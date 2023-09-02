OdinSchool holds Alumni Success Meet 2023 in Hyderabad

OdinSchool, a leading upskilling platform in the field of data science and web development, successfully hosted its much-anticipated Alumni Success Meet 2023 at Lemon Tree Premier, Hi-Tech City, today. The event brought together successful alumni, industry experts, and thought leaders to share insights, experiences, and wisdom, fostering a collaborative environment for growth and learning. The summit showcased a diverse line-up of speakers and sessions that covered a wide range of topics relevant to the upskilling, evolving landscape of data science and emerging technologies.

The day commenced with a heartfelt welcome note by Vijay Pasupulati, CEO of OdinSchool. He shared his excitement towards the growth OdinSchool has achieved in the past 2 years and unveiled the upskilling platform’s exciting future plans that aim to redefine data science education. Speaking at the event, Vijay added, "At OdinSchool, we believe that our alumni are the torchbearers of our legacy. Their success stories illuminate the path for future generations, and together, we shape the future of upskilling."

A significant highlight was the address by the Head of Product, Srinivas Vedantam where the evolution of program philosophy and delivery models were discussed. This session shed light on the institution's commitment to staying at the forefront of data science education.

The Keynote Speaker, Vamsi Kishore Emani, Principal Applied Data Science Manager at Microsoft, delivered an insightful talk on emerging trends in data science and provided valuable guidance for future career paths.

Opinions and talks from the Alumni of the OdinSchool resonated their stories and how OdinSchool helped them to achieve success.

The Industry Speaker Sessions featured Vikram Duggal, Leadership and Career Coach, and Founder of Abhivyakti, Krishna Rao, HR Consultant, and Founder of Peepal HR Associates, and Harsha Vardhan Sidda, Global Practice Head of Data Analytics, AI and ML at Cloud4C. Their talks focused on creating effective roadmaps for a successful future, offering attendees actionable insights.

The interactive session with YouTube Influencers, Love Babbar, Sugandha Sharma and Vidhay (V the Techee) added the fun element of ‘Ask Me Anything’.

The event concluded with an address by the Head of Placements and Corporate Relations, Arvind Thoopurani and Head of Alumni Office, Shruti highlighting industry trends in hiring and new placement procedures, including hackathons. An open discussion with alumni marked the concluding segment, enabling valuable feedback and suggestions for alumni office activities and program enhancements. The event successfully encapsulated OdinSchool's commitment to empowering its alumni and shaping the future of upskilling.