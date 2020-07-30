Online education plays key role in future, says AKNU VC Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) vice-chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao has said that Covid-19 pandemic given an opportunity for online education and in future online education plays an important role.

Participating in an online meeting held on teaching and learning methods programme here on Thursday he said that lecturers and students should know about online teaching. Online education helps the students a lot. AKNU will give importance for online teaching, he added. Students and lecturers should put their endeavour in this regard.

Professors K Sri Ramesh, B Tirupathi, B Ranga Rao, K Ramaneswari and others were present.