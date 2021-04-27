Orders issued promoting Classes I to IX students- SDSE

Hyderabad: Telangana Director of School Education (DSE) issued orders promoting all the students of classes I to IX in all the government, aided and private unaided schools for the academic years 2020-21.

Issuing proceedings to this effect here on Monday, the SDSE said that the Regional Joint Directorate of School Education and the District Education Officers were asked to implement the orders.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) in a statement asked all the principals of the government and private junior colleges to receive the assignment work for Ethics and Human values and Environmental Education from the students till April 30,2021.

The principals were further asked to evaluate the assignment works and the marks of the same should be posted in the award list by May 3, 2022.

Directing that the private college principals and managements not to link the acceptance of the assignment work with any college dues and payments, DSE warned, "Any complaints received from the students or parents to the board for non-acceptance of the assignment work and forcing the students to pay college dues will invite serious action against the erring managements and principals."