OU makes elaborate arrangements for TS ECET

Hyderabad: In view of the present weather conditions, Osmania University has made all the elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the upcoming...

Hyderabad: In view of the present weather conditions, Osmania University has made all the elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the upcoming Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) entrance exam that is scheduled for May 6.

On Friday, TS ESET officials strongly recommended that candidates arrive at the exam centres ninety minutes prior to the scheduled exam time. They emphasised that even a one-minute delay would result in candidates being denied entry to the exam hall. It was specified that candidates must present their hall tickets to the officials before being permitted entry.

The exam sessions are scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. “A total of 99 centres have been set up for this examination: 48 in Telangana districts, 44 in the Hyderabad region, and seven in Andhra Pradesh. Around 24,272 students will write the exam,” said a senior officer.

