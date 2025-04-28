  • Menu
Over 200 students explore study opportunities at top European Universities

Hyderabad: i20fever, organised the Germany & UK Edu Fair 2025 at Tourism Plaza, Begumpet, Hyderabad, bringing together over 200 students and their families to connect with leading European universities.

The event featured representatives from more than 20 prestigious institutions who provided in-depth information about courses, career paths, scholarships, and the admissions process. Students participated in spot assessments and engaged directly with university officials for personalised guidance.

A “Life in Germany” session by Otmane Tazi, International Student Recruitment Specialist at Constructor University, offering students valuable insights into accommodation, part-time employment, healthcare, cultural adaptation, and post-graduation options.

