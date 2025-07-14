Over 9 in 10 Indian youth wish to apply for global jobs if given free visa: Report

More than nine in 10 (92 per cent) of Indian youth would like to apply for global jobs if provided with free visa, hiring and training support, a report said on Monday.

A lack of guidance, trust issues, and limited access to reliable resources are key barriers to talent mobility in today’s global economy, especially with the rising immigration-related scams, AI-powered global talent mobility platform TERN Group said in its survey report.

According to the survey, 57 per cent of respondents lack knowledge about how to initiate the application process.

The report also highlights a gap in career guidance and access. About 34.60 per cent of respondents said they had trust issues with working overseas due to the rise in unreliable agents and foreign recruiters.

High fees, which are frequently associated with dishonest or ambiguous service providers, deterred 27 per cent of respondents, the report highlighted.

The two biggest facilitators of gaining access to a worldwide career were language support, endorsed by 36.5 per cent of respondents and quick job matching (63.5 per cent).

“India is home to one of the world’s youngest and most ambitious workforces - yet millions remain cut off from global opportunities. At the centre of this problem lie unaddressed systematic challenges, like unethical agents and recruiters charging exorbitant fees and scamming candidates," said Avinav Nigam, Founder and CEO, TERN Group.

"Another challenge faced by the youth is a lack of quality upskilling programmes for a smooth transition into global workspaces," Nigam added.

The survey was conducted on 2,500 aspiring professionals across high-demand sectors like healthcare, logistics, and engineering, highlighting key gaps in talent mobility.

Nearly 79 per cent of respondents were from the healthcare industry, which includes paramedical staff, dental assistants, and nurses.

At a time when nations like Germany, the UK, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Japan are experiencing severe shortages in skilled labour, the data shows an untapped talent pool ready to contribute to global health systems.