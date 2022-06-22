PeakMind launches free stress management & performance boost helpline for engineering entrance and NEET aspirants & parents

Bengaluru: The biggest engineering and medical entrance exams like JEE and NEET 2022 are just around the corner, and the pressure among the young aspirants is building up. To help the students sail through these tough times, PeakMind, India's leading partner for mental strength & performance, has launched a helpline as a part of its program COMPETE.

Our program, COMPETE, boosts the performance of aspirants by helping them develop performance skills, mental strength and manage their stress and nervousness during one of the toughest journeys in their lives. At the height of the exam season, stress levels of students are at peak, and it is crucial to provide them with quick strategies to ensure that their performance does not suffer due to this. The helpline will allow users to connect with an expert in a non-judgemental environment. Since in most cases, the parents are also equally stressed as the student, the service is made available to the parents also so that they can stay positive and also learn to help their child in a more productive manner.

The company aims to help the students address their fears and help them stay calm before the exam by providing one-on-one coaching by experts. The PeakMind team has been working with thousands of students aspiring for JEE and NEET and knows what exactly works for them and what challenges they face. To access the service, users need to just message or send 'COMPETE 2022' via WhatsApp at +918045687786 or 08045687786. The users need to provide their basic details to get started, and they're good to go. The service is free for students appearing in the entrance exams for 2022 till July'22 ends.

As of March 2022, there are 606 medical colleges in India, and the number of students who can study in these colleges is 90,675. However, the number of aspirants who applied for NEET has crossed 18 lakh this year. Similarly, more than 12 lakh students will appear for JEE Mains and compete for about 50,000 seats. This is precisely why the situation is so grave, and students are racing towards scoring a seat, leading to increased stress and anxiety. While their families, friends, and teachers try their best to support and boost the aspirant's morale while they dread preparing and appearing for competitive examinations, the importance of additional expert opinion can not be ignored. It is a huge booster as they can offer the most relevant solutions from their experience.

Commenting on the launch of the helpline, Neeraj Kumar, CEO, PeakMind, said, "Clearing these competitive exams still remains one of the biggest family & social dreams in India. I come from a small town and still remember how the whole town had celebrated my selection to IIT, but I also remember the huge disappointment & heartbreak of some of my bright peers who didn't make it. Students put multiple years of hard work, passion, energy and emotions into this race with high hopes.

Though the final selection ultimately is based on the rank, one of the key purposes of the competition is to help each student bring out their best and shine through this process for a big life ahead.

Merit should win, but hope shouldn't lose.

We are on a mission to build an ecosystem where each child gets to give their best in this journey, but also NO child should underperform, quit or take any extreme steps (suicide, substance abuse) due to unmanageable stress, fear, pressure, lack of performance skills, non-selection, social or family biases. We will ensure Ab har bachha karega achha!"

About PeakMind:

PeakMind empowers teenagers by making them competitive, performance-driven, optimistic, mindful & mentally strong for Competitive Success and Holistic Development - Unleashing the heroic potential of each child. PeakMind has created a proprietary PRIME framework - comprising Performance, Resilience & Mental Strength, Intellect, Mindfulness and Emotional Wellbeing. Thousands of students have benefitted from this solution. This is a Science-backed, Integrated solution using the best of Behavior Science, Positive Psychology, Applied Psychology and Performance Coaching.