Pre-Christmas Celebration held at GITAM

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad on Thursday celebrated the spirit of Christmas. The auditorium was adorned with bright and colorful bells and stars, setting the perfect stage for the pre-Christmas festivities. The program commenced with a warm welcome speech, setting the tone for an evening filled with jolly day cheer. The air was soon filled with the melodious notes of Christmas carols, marking the beginning of a joyous celebration.

GITAMites showcased their talents through songs and captivating dance performances. The students enacted the Nativity scene, emphasizing the core values of caring, sharing, and spreading goodness during the Christmas season. Dressed in festive attire, their smiles and enthusiasm radiated the true spirit of the occasion.

An English play, performed with zest, highlighted the significance of Christmas, portraying the birth and sacrifice of Jesus Christ for the sake of humanity. The audience was captivated by the storytelling and the portrayal of the Christmas spirit.

The celebration continued with reflections on the true meaning of Christmas and the symbolism of ornaments adorning a Christmas tree – the shiny star, the silver bell, the red and white candy, the wreath, the candle, and, of course, Santa Claus. The jolly man himself made a grand entrance, spreading joy and distributing gifts to the excited audience.

Pastor Peter Samuel shared a poignant message emphasizing the true meaning of Christmas. His words resonated with depth and sincerity as he expressed, "Jesus came into this world first to reveal God; he came to give you hope, life, light. You will lead a normal life with hope, not just in the present, but also in the world to come."

He highlighted the concept of LIC – Life in Christ, underlining that a meaningful connection with Jesus can speak volumes. "If it is one person who can live with you throughout, it is Jesus. After this life is over, because he paid the price for sin, he will be with you afterwards."He encapsulated the essence of Christmas by stating, "Emmanuel, meaning 'God with us'.