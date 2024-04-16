Preparations underway for State Gurukul entrance exam

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the upcoming entrance examination for degree courses for the academic year 2024-25 in Telangana BC, SC, ST Welfare Gurukul degree colleges, and junior colleges.

According to officials of the Telangana Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Gurukul Society, around 18,556 applications have been received for admissions to Telangana BC, SC, and ST Welfare Gurukul Degree Colleges. Additionally, around 46,785 students have applied for the entrance examination conducted for seats in BC Gurukul Junior College. The examination is scheduled for April 28, and hall tickets will be uploaded on the official website one week prior to the exam.