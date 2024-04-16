Live
- MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy express confidence in YSRCP coming back to power
- TDP MP Candidate Kesineni Chinni says Sujana's Victory as Turning Point for West Development
- AP has seen a rapid development in YSRCP regime, says YS Jagan
- Plans Underway to Bring IT Companies to Gannavaram, Assures Yarlagadda Venkatarao's Wife Gnaneshwari
- TDP Candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad Begins Election Campaign in Mylavaram Constituency
- Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Colour of the day, and Significance
- X to Charge New Users for Engaging with Tweets to Combat Spam
- PM preferred JD(S) leaders more than BJP in Mysuru campaign?
- Celebrating Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2024: Best Wishes and Messages
- Narendra Modi thanks people of Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district
Just In
Preparations underway for State Gurukul entrance exam
Highlights
Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the upcoming entrance examination for degree courses for the academic year 2024-25 in Telangana...
Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the upcoming entrance examination for degree courses for the academic year 2024-25 in Telangana BC, SC, ST Welfare Gurukul degree colleges, and junior colleges.
According to officials of the Telangana Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Gurukul Society, around 18,556 applications have been received for admissions to Telangana BC, SC, and ST Welfare Gurukul Degree Colleges. Additionally, around 46,785 students have applied for the entrance examination conducted for seats in BC Gurukul Junior College. The examination is scheduled for April 28, and hall tickets will be uploaded on the official website one week prior to the exam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS