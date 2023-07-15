Live
- Delhi flood situation expected to improve tomorrow i.e 16 July: Ashwini Kumar
- Fire broke out in DCS building on Barakhamba Khamba Road in Delhi
- Arsenal sign Declan Rice from West Ham in club-record 105m pounds deal
- After Moon, it's going to be mission to Sun for ISRO
- Indulge in yummy kebab recipes
- “Unleashing the Power Within: Dr Vivek Bindra's Revolutionary Approach to Youth Skill Empowerment”
- QS EMBA Rankings 2023: IIM Bangalore tops 7th
- Nitish Kumar has crossed limits of shamelessness, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Telangana Chamber of Events Industry to host the prestigious TCEI SIWPC Global 2023 & TCEI Excellence Awards!
- IIT Delhi campus to come up in Abu Dhabi; MoU signed in PM Modi's presence
QS EMBA Rankings 2023: IIM Bangalore tops 7th
Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s two-year MBA for working professionals – the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise...
Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s two-year MBA for working professionals – the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) emerged Number One in India once again in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global Executive MBA Rankings 2023. In the 7th edition of the QS Executive MBA ranking, IIMB has been ranked at number 16 in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and number 43 globally.
IIM Bangalore Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said, “At IIMB, we aim to provide the best learning experience to our students and place a great emphasis on their holistic growth. Our focus has been towards developing leaders who can be enablers and change makers of tomorrow. We are delighted with the QS EMBA Ranking which acknowledges our efforts in career acceleration of our students in this programme.”
A total of 199 global EMBA programmes were included in this year’s rankings, where IIMB achieved an overall score of 63.2 out of 100 points. The methodology (performance lenses and weightings) to derive rankings included Career Outcomes, Diversity, Employer Reputation, Executive Profile, Thought-Leadership.
In this year’s QS Executive MBA Ranking, Employer Reputation and Career Outcomes were the strongest categories of IIM Bangalore with an overall score of 81.2 and 78.3, respectively.
The Postgraduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), leading to an MBA, at IIM Bangalore, is designed for middle and senior level working professionals. Participants learn from world-class faculty, while strengthening their network through collaboration with peers and an unparalleled ecosystem.