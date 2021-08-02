RGUKT notifies admissions to BTech programme

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basar, has issued a notification for admissions into the six-year integrated B Tech programme-2021.

The applicants should have passed SSC-2021 or any other equivalent examination recognised by the governments of Telangana and AP.

Candidates should have appeared for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 for all categories of seats, except the global category.

The admissions to 85 per cent of the total available seats will be reserved for Telangana students and the remaining will be unreserved (admissions based on merit for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh students), as per the Presidential Order 371 Article D, a press release said.

The candidates will be selected based on merit in the TS POLYCET-2021 marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and following the rule of reservation of the State.

A deprivation score will be added to the TS POLYCET 2021 marks of the applicants who studied in non-residential government schools including zp and municipal schools, with an objective of providing weightage to the socio-economically challenged students in the admission process.

The online applications are to be submitted from August 2 to 12. The last date to submit a printout of the online application by post for special categories (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports) is August 14. A selection list will be announced on August 18. For more details the candidates can refer to the university website www.rgukt.ac.in or http://admissions.rgukt.ac.in.