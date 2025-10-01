RRB ALP Result 2025 Declared: Check Shortlisted Candidates, DV & Medical Details

RRB has announced the ALP Aptitude Test Result 2025. The exam was held from July 15 to August 31, 2025.

What Happens Next?

Selected candidates will go for:

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Test

DV details will be in the e-call letter.

Bring original documents and 2 self-attested copies.

You will get an SMS/Email with DV date and time.

How to Check Your Result:

Go to the official RRB website. Click on the RRB ALP Result 2025 link. A PDF will open. Look for your roll number. Download and print the file.

CBAT scorecard will be available from 7 PM on Oct 1, 2025, for 15 days. RRB will fill 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot jobs.

