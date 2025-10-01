Live
- Ranveer Singh faces setback as ‘Shaktimaan’ shelved!
- Tripti Dimri shines in liquid gold look
- Nayanthara exudes charm in ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ FL
- Afghanistan: UN warns internet blackout disrupts earthquake relief
- ‘Tere Ishq Mein’ teaser hints an intense emotional roller-coaster ride
- ‘Mass Jathara’ to hit theatres on Oct 31; vintage vibes promised
- Vivo V60e Set to Launch in India on October 7 with 200MP Camera and 6,500mAh Battery
- Indian alcoholic beverage industry set for 10–12 pc revenue growth in FY26: Report
- I was treated like a terrorist in jail, says YSRCP leader Midhun Reddy
- Kerala Clay Welfare Corporation chairman held for bribery charges
RRB ALP Result 2025 Declared: Check Shortlisted Candidates, DV & Medical Details
Highlights
RRB ALP Result 2025 is out for the Aptitude Test held from July 15 to August 31. Check roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, document verification dates, and medical exam info. 9,970 ALP posts to be filled.
RRB has announced the ALP Aptitude Test Result 2025. The exam was held from July 15 to August 31, 2025.
What Happens Next?
Selected candidates will go for:
- Document Verification (DV)
- Medical Test
- DV details will be in the e-call letter.
- Bring original documents and 2 self-attested copies.
- You will get an SMS/Email with DV date and time.
How to Check Your Result:
- Go to the official RRB website.
- Click on the RRB ALP Result 2025 link.
- A PDF will open. Look for your roll number.
- Download and print the file.
CBAT scorecard will be available from 7 PM on Oct 1, 2025, for 15 days. RRB will fill 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot jobs.
Next Steps
Selected candidates will go for:
- Document Verification (DV)
- Medical Test
DV details will be in the e-call letter.
You will get an SMS/Email with date & time.
Bring original documents + 2 self-attested copies.
How to Check Result
- Go to the official RRB website
- Click ‘RRB ALP Result 2025’
- Open the PDF
- Find your roll number
- Download & print the file
CBAT scorecard available from 7 PM, Oct 1, 2025, for 15 days
Total 9,970 ALP posts to be filled
Next Story