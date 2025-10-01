  • Menu
RRB ALP Result 2025 Declared: Check Shortlisted Candidates, DV & Medical Details

x

Highlights

RRB ALP Result 2025 is out for the Aptitude Test held from July 15 to August 31. Check roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, document verification dates, and medical exam info. 9,970 ALP posts to be filled.

RRB has announced the ALP Aptitude Test Result 2025. The exam was held from July 15 to August 31, 2025.

What Happens Next?

Selected candidates will go for:

  • Document Verification (DV)
  • Medical Test
  • DV details will be in the e-call letter.
  • Bring original documents and 2 self-attested copies.
  • You will get an SMS/Email with DV date and time.

How to Check Your Result:

  1. Go to the official RRB website.
  2. Click on the RRB ALP Result 2025 link.
  3. A PDF will open. Look for your roll number.
  4. Download and print the file.

CBAT scorecard will be available from 7 PM on Oct 1, 2025, for 15 days. RRB will fill 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot jobs.

CBAT scorecard available from 7 PM, Oct 1, 2025, for 15 days

Total 9,970 ALP posts to be filled

sidekick