Live
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes internship appointment letters
- Supreme Court Issues Ultimatum On Bihar Electoral Roll Revision Process
- We will take all necessary precautions for the conduct of SIR says Collector Adarsh Surabhi
- Adani Enterprises to build Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway project for Rs 4,081 crore
- Arrangements should be made to celebrate Public Administration Day in Wanaparthy district on September 17
- Apple Unveils AirPods Pro 3 with U2 Chip, Heart-Rate Monitor, and Live Translation
- The Right Way to Do Scalp Massage for Faster Hair Growth
- AI growing fast, regulation must keep pace: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- Suspecting foul play, family of deceased Jadavpur University student to file police complaint
- Not playing would've been better: Pahalgam victims' families slam cricket team's tribute after win over Pak
RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Out, Download CBT 1 Response Sheet & Raise Objections
Highlights
RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for UG CBT 1 exam is now released at rrb.digialm.com. Download the response sheet, check answers, calculate scores, and raise objections till September 20, 2025.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for the Undergraduate Level CBT 1 exam held from August 7 to September 9, 2025.
Candidates can check the answer key to know their expected marks. If there is a mistake, they can raise objections by paying ₹50 per question until September 20, 2025. The answer key is available on rrb.digialm.com and regional RRB websites.
Each correct answer gives 1 mark and each wrong answer loses ⅓ mark.
How to Check
- Go to your regional RRB website or RRB DigiLMS portal.
- Click the link “NTPC-UG Tentative Answer Key & Response Sheet”.
- Login with Registration Number and Date of Birth.
- Check your answers and download the PDF.
- Calculate your score using +1 for correct and -⅓ for wrong.
Next Story