RRB NTPC UG Answer Key 2025 Out, Download CBT 1 Response Sheet & Raise Objections

x

Highlights

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for UG CBT 1 exam is now released at rrb.digialm.com. Download the response sheet, check answers, calculate scores, and raise objections till September 20, 2025.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for the Undergraduate Level CBT 1 exam held from August 7 to September 9, 2025.

Candidates can check the answer key to know their expected marks. If there is a mistake, they can raise objections by paying ₹50 per question until September 20, 2025. The answer key is available on rrb.digialm.com and regional RRB websites.

Each correct answer gives 1 mark and each wrong answer loses ⅓ mark.

How to Check

  • Go to your regional RRB website or RRB DigiLMS portal.
  • Click the link “NTPC-UG Tentative Answer Key & Response Sheet”.
  • Login with Registration Number and Date of Birth.
  • Check your answers and download the PDF.
  • Calculate your score using +1 for correct and -⅓ for wrong.
