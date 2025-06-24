SBI PO 2025 Notification Released: 541 Vacancies, Apply Online by July 7

The State Bank of India (SBI) has shared a new job notice. It is for the job of Probationary Officer (PO). There are 541 job openings.

This notice was posted on June 24, 2025.

If you have a graduation degree and your age is between 21 and 30 years, you can apply online at SBI’s website: sbi.co.in.

Last date to apply is July 7, 2025.

Quick Details

Job name: Probationary Officer (PO)

Number of jobs: 541

Education needed: Graduation in any subject

Age limit: 21 to 30 years

Apply by: July 7, 2025

Website: sbi.co.in

What the Notification Tells You

The full notice (PDF) has details about:

Jobs for each category (like SC, ST, OBC, General)

Salary and pay scale

Exam subjects and syllabus

Application fee

How the bank will choose candidates (selection process)

You should download and read the full notification from the SBI website to know everything.

How to Apply Step-by-Step

Go to the SBI website: sbi.co.in

Click on “Careers”

Click on “Current Openings”

Find and click “SBI PO 2025”

Click “Apply Online”

Fill your details and upload documents

Pay the fee and submit the form

Save or print the form for later