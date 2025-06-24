Live
SBI PO 2025 Notification Released: 541 Vacancies, Apply Online by July 7
State Bank of India has announced 541 vacancies for Probationary Officers. Graduates aged 21–30 can apply online at sbi.co.in by July 7, 2025.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has shared a new job notice. It is for the job of Probationary Officer (PO). There are 541 job openings.
This notice was posted on June 24, 2025.
If you have a graduation degree and your age is between 21 and 30 years, you can apply online at SBI’s website: sbi.co.in.
Last date to apply is July 7, 2025.
Quick Details
Job name: Probationary Officer (PO)
Number of jobs: 541
Education needed: Graduation in any subject
Age limit: 21 to 30 years
Apply by: July 7, 2025
Website: sbi.co.in
What the Notification Tells You
The full notice (PDF) has details about:
Jobs for each category (like SC, ST, OBC, General)
Salary and pay scale
Exam subjects and syllabus
Application fee
How the bank will choose candidates (selection process)
You should download and read the full notification from the SBI website to know everything.
How to Apply Step-by-Step
Go to the SBI website: sbi.co.in
Click on “Careers”
Click on “Current Openings”
Find and click “SBI PO 2025”
Click “Apply Online”
Fill your details and upload documents
Pay the fee and submit the form
Save or print the form for later