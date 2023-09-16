Scholarship Name 1: Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships 2023-24

Description: GThe Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support meritorious students from all corners of the country in pursuing their undergraduate education. This empowers them to continue their studies, become successful professionals, and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves and their communities and contribute towards India’s future socio-economic development.

Eligibility: ♦ Students must be enrolled in the first year of a full-time undergraduate (UG) degree in any stream at a recognised Indian institute.

♦ Must have passed class 12 with a minimum of 60% marks

♦ The annual household income should be up to INR 15,00,000 (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than INR 2,50,000)

♦ Open for resident Indian citizens only. Aptitude test is mandatory.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: 10-10-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/RFS8

Scholarship Name 2: Medhaavi Engineering Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is offering financial assistance to underprivileged students pursuing engineering courses at specified 20 NITs across India and encouraging them to pursue their higher studies, gain self-confidence, achieve independence, and become employable.

Eligibility: Students enrolling in the 1st year of undergraduate engineering courses in the academic year 2023-24 at any of the specified 20 NITs across India are eligible. Applicants must have scored at least 55% marks in Class 12 examination. The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 8 lakh from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: One-time fixed scholarship of INR 50,00

Last Date to Apply: 30-09-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/hans/ABCC5

Scholarship Name 3: Nirankari Rajmata Scholarship Scheme 2023-24

Description: Nirankari Rajmata Scholarship Scheme 2023-24 is an opportunity offered by the Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation to students pursuing technical or professional courses at the undergraduate or postgraduate levels. The aim of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to needy and meritorious students.

Eligibility: Open for students who have taken admission to central/state government-recognized institutions/universities in Engineering, Medicine, MBA/PGDM, Architecture, CA, CFA, LLB, and Journalism and Mass Communication course. The applicants must have secured at least 90% marks in Class 12 examination and have taken admission through a competitive written test. The applicants must have an annual family income of less than INR 3,50,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Tuition fee up to INR 75,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2023

Application mode: Via post to - Education Department, Sant Nirankari Charitable Foundation, 80-A, Avtar Marg, Sant Nirankari Colony, Delhi - 110009